Paris Economic Development Corp. directors elected former treasurer Timothy Hernandez chairman this week and bid farewell to outgoing chairman Richard Manning.
Directors also named Shay Bills vice chairman and newly appointed Mihir Pankaj as secretary-treasurer of the five-member board, which also includes Marion Hamill and Dr. A.J. Hashmi.
Manning had served as chairman since he was first appointed to the board in the spring of 2015 and was instrumental in hiring executive director Michael Paris that same year. He led the board’s effort this past year in bringing American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. to Paris.
“Richard did a great job as chairman, always doing what he thought best for Paris,” Hernandez said Wednesday. “His dedication is what I like best about Richard, and I hope to continue that same dedication.”
Hernandez is in his third year on the board, having been appointed in June 2017 by Paris City Council and elected by directors to serve as secretary-treasurer.
“I am pretty excited about the opportunity to become chairman, and I want to continue the direction that Richard (Manning) and Michael (Paris) have started the last few years,” Hernandez said. “I hope to continue to make Paris a vibrant city by attracting businesses and jobs.”
Hernandez spoke of the economic engine’s recent successes and said the board and its economic director are exploring other opportunities.
“I think PEDC is doing extremely well in attracting business,” Hernandez said, adding “American SpiralWeld is a prime example of what we have been able to do.”
“There are other opportunities we are exploring with other companies to improve the outlook as far as jobs. I think the opportunity is tremendous and having more jobs just makes our community more vibrant and alive.”
