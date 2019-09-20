Hotelier Mihir Pankaj instructed women on stage to not look down when choosing their number.
“Look me in the eyes,” he said. “It’s weird, but it’s OK.”
“It’s kind of creepy,” comedian and local business owner Daryl Felsberg said, to laughter from the audience
The two women on the platform Thursday night in the center of Love Civic Center were the first to yell “Bingo,” which led them to draw numbers for the option to pick a designer purse. The Rotary Club of Paris United provided bubbles, bags and bingo Thursday night at Girls’ Night Out, the second such event this year, raising money for future community projects, Rotary Club President Alex Fowzer said.
“We wanted to do it two times a year, so we can do more community service projects,” he said.
One of Fowzer’s goals as Rotary president this year is to increase membership, which the club does through projects and community awareness events. The event raised approximately $24,000 profit for Rotary, according to event organizer Aubree Marino.
“I’ve had a great response,” she said, “and tons of people have come up to me saying they can’t wait for the next one.”
Last year’s event raised roughly $18,000, she added. The money raised helps fund the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, the elementary school dental program, the annual Independence Day fireworks show and more.
The women attending played Bingo and Heads or Tails for the chance to win purses from famous designers like Tory Birch, Michael Kors, Kate Spade New York and Louis Vuitton. Their names were also entered into door prizes from local sponsors.
“I’m having a blast,” Jill Cobb said at the event.
Sponsors for the event were Paris Party and Event Rentals, David House Jewelry, Paris Apothecary, Salas Minor Emergency Center, Charleston Sky, Hole in the Wall, Edwards Jones, Promotions n’ Motion, Xzact Therapy, Paris Coffee Company. Mathews Auto Group, Lamar National Bank, The Paris News, Willow and Birch, Quality Care ER, Tower City Comedy, East Texas Broadcasting, Keller Williams Realty, Peoples Bank, Guaranty Bank and Trust, Mike’s Custom Paint & Body, Everett Toyota, Liberty National Bank, Texans Serving Texans and Olive Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.