In a world fast approaching the extensive use of robots in manufacturing, Paris Economic Development Corp. took a step Monday to prepare a local workforce to meet future needs.
Directors approved a $50,000 matching grant application with the Texas Workforce Commission that, if awarded, would offer free computer coding classes at Paris Junior College for students who meet qualifications. Coding is used, among other things, to program robots to perform repetitive movements.
“It’s looking ahead into the future and would help us diversify our workforce,” corporation executive director Michael Paris told directors during a 30-minute meeting, noting that robots already are being used by Kimberly-Clark, Campbell Soup Co. and other local plants.
“This training would bring value not only to current employers but it would help bring other employers here as well,” Paris added.
“This grant would bring $100,000 into this community, and is looking ahead at skills that are going to be needed.”
In an effort to maximize funding, the economic development group is teaming with Sulphur Springs and Mount Pleasant economic engines to apply for a $150,000 grant with each entity presenting its own plan.
During discussion, Dr. A.J. Hashmi voiced concern about offering free training for a potentially high paying job, saying people who want that level employment should pay for their own training.
That’s when the group added to the approval motion a statement about the inclusion of a list of criteria to be determined at a later date.
In other action, Hashmi and Mihir Pankaj volunteered to assist Paris in the preparation of an overall economic development plan and a plan of action as required by the organization’s bylaws.
Paris informed directors paperwork on the transfer of brownfield property in the Paris Industrial Park to American SpiralWeld Co. is awaiting signatures and the contract to extend rail to the company has been signed with an expected completion in October this year.
