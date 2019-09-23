Former Air Force nurse Naomi Radke still remembers coming home from the hospital in the Philippines in the ’60s, uniform splattered with blood and plasma. She served as a nurse from June 1964 to December 1968 stateside and internationally, on sites ranging from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Clark Air Force base in the Philippines — and for her service, she received a Quilt of Valor Saturday in Paris.
Quilts of Valor are gifted to veterans whose profiles are submitted to the Quilts of Valor organization, which has chapters throughout the nation, including in Paris. Members craft patriotic quilts that are given as a sign of recognition and thanks for service, chapter president Regina Harris-Holcomb said.
“We do it because blankets represent warmth, and it’s a special ceremony where we actually wrap them in the blanket and they tell their story,” Holcomb said. “These are all made locally, in this area. They’re all special for the person.”
Radke received her quilt Saturday at the Elks Lodge in front of Paris chapter members and friends, following a brief breakfast and presentation. Chapter member Jackie Robertson read out loud a bit of Radke’s story, which Radke had typed and submitted.
After completing her basic training in Alabama, Radke served in South Dakota and the Philippines as a casualty nurse. Her work in South Dakota was primarily defensive and general care, but once she arrived in the Philippines to assist with casualties from the Vietnam War, she and the other nurses experienced a “major change of care and treatment,” she said.
“All nurses worked 12-hour shifts or more to keep up with the incoming wounded. At the peak of the Tet offensive, we received up to 100 casualties a day,” she wrote in her biography. “In the area where I worked, we received numerous major wounded with amputations — single double, triple; compounded by shrapnel or bunje stick wounds. Often a wound would open up unexpectedly and we would scramble to stop it with pressure and prayer, rushing the patient to surgery with blood and and other intravenous infusions flowing freely.”
Radke served a tour of duty overseas for 18 months before returning to the U.S. and being promoted to captain. Her final tour was in Arkansas before she was honorably discharged.
“I felt honored to have served the country during a period of crisis and conflict,” she wrote. “I respected the people I served with and have no regrets for having spent this time in the military taking care of the servicemen and women who bravely fought for the freedom of the United States.”
Chapter members thanked Radke for her service, applauding her as she received her quilt. Radke’s friend Josie Williams, who served with her, was also there to help wrap her in the quilt during the ceremony.
The quilts are an “expression of gratitude,” Holcomb said.
“We want to honor servicemen and women and veterans touched by war,” she said. “It’s a good recognition of our veterans who sometimes get overlooked.”
Radke’s reaction to her new quilt — and the attention — was simple, straightforward, grateful.
“Thank you,” she said, smiling at her audience.
