PATTONVILLE —The sun just keeps shining on Prairiland ISD.
Much of a planned solar energy farm to be located in Rivercrest ISD will now be located in Prairiland ISD, according to a tax limitation agreement approved Tuesday afternoon by Prairiland trustees.
As proposed to Rivercrest ISD trustees in April, Delilah Solar Energy Center would be located on 3,000 acres with a proposed 300 to 500 megawatt of energy production and a capital investment of $320 million to $470 million.
However, parent company Invenergy of Chicago divided the project into two separate farms, each located on roughly 1,500 acres northwest of Bogata toward Cunningham with a projected cost of about $200 million and a production of roughly 250 megawatts of electricity.
“One of these farms is bleeding over into our district,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said.
In fact, 79% of the project will be located in Prairiland ISD, leaving 21% in Rivercrest ISD, according to information to be submitted to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
As with other proposed solar farms in the Prairiland district, Delilah Energy will pay a total $100,000 each year to be divided proportionately between the two districts in lieu of maintenance and operation property taxes.
The proposed Delilah center will join three other proposed Invenergy-owned farms in Prairiland ISD with the planned construction of Samson Solar Energy I, II and III. A fourth farm — Impact Solar — owned by G.S.E. Twelve LLC, a subsidiary of Lightsource British Petroleum, also is in the works. The district potentially could receive roughly $400,000 a year for 10 years in lieu of property taxes. At the end of a tax limitation agreement, the farms would be placed back on the tax rolls at a minimum 20% of their original value, according to Texas Comptroller Office documents.
