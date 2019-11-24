CHICOTA — Almost 100 friends and neighbors turned out Friday night in support of a man most residents of this far northern Lamar County community call “Mr. Chicota.”
An Army veteran who served as a medic in Vietnam, 74-year-old Bud Sumrow learned a couple of weeks ago he has bone cancer.
“We wanted to do something for him because he does so much for this community,” Cheryl Smith said about her friend. “He is often called upon to see about the sick, and he shares vegetables with everyone from a huge garden he plants every summer.”
Friday’s fundraiser brought in more than $4,200 to help Sumrow with medical expenses, according to long-time Chicota resident Richard Gratny.
“Cheryl is right,” Gratny said. “Bud is often called upon to use his medical skills, and he hands out vegetables clear from Arthur City to Belk and beyond.”
Misti Langston said her father has lived in Chicota for the past 20 years since he retired from a power plant in Granberry.
“This means the world to him and will certainly help with his medical expenses until he gets back on veteran benefits,” the daughter said. “He hasn’t collected anything for more than 20 years, and we are having to fill out paperwork to get his benefits restored.”
Langston expressed appreciation to Dr. Mark Campbell for caring for her father.
“He called us today and said he needed some extra blood work, and he stayed late at his office until we could get there,” Langston shared. “We go back Monday to find out more about treatment options and what we are to do next.”
Sumrow spend more than two hours visiting with his many friends.
“The money is good but the friendship you can not buy,” Sumrow said. “I’ve always been a giver, and it’s a little hard for me to accept help.
“Most of all, I need your prayers,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.