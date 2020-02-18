COOPER — The race is on for the Delta County Precinct 1 commissioner’s spot. Eric Lair’s position opened up for the November race, with the only competition on the Republican 2020 primary ballot.
Part of Thursday’s political forum included an introduction to and questions for the Precinct 1 candidates.
Morgan Baker, a graduate of Cooper High School, said he was self-employed and is used to working within a budget.
“Being self-employed gives me a good understanding of the financing involved,” he said. “I want to make sure it is spent wisely.”
Alvin Lawson said he was in a class of 67 graduates, spent four years as a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force and then worked for Campbell’s Soup until he retired in 2003.
Colin Chesshire said he lived in Delta County his whole life outside of a few years in Vietnam. He said his focus was the county roads.
“I’d like to try my best … to get these roads fixed,” he said.
Since signing up for the commissioner’s race, he has attended every county commissioners meeting, Baker said.
“If elected, I plan to stay here as long as I can. I know about equipment and roads,” he said.
Lawson said he had been “working and repairing equipment all my life,” and he promised to focus on maintenance of the equipment, to save the county money in the long run.
Chesshire pointed out his niece, Carmen, leads the Cooper Clean-up Crew, a civic group that helps with various service projects and works to beautify the city.
“I plan on doing that for Delta County,” he said.
When asked what priorities they would focus on, all three said budgets and roads. Chesshire added he wanted to look deeper into possible grants to help fix some things.
“I’ll do the best I can do,” he said.
Besides the roads, drainage and fixing up the courthouse are his big issues, Baker said.
One of the questions asked was if the commissioners could meet at a time more open to the public than the usual 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Chesshire said he wasn’t sure, unless the commissioners agreed to meet on a Saturday. Lawson said he didn’t see a problem with the time, and Baker said he knew the county staff would work around any scheduling issues if a constituent wanted to address the court.
Early voting starts today in Delta County and runs through Feb. 28 for the March 2020 primary ballot. Early voting will be done through the Delta County clerk’s office in the courthouse. Election day is March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.