Paris Fire Department received a generous donation from Luminant, which operates the power plant located at 3205 FM 137. Luminant contacted the fire department about donating funds for needed equipment, and it was able to purchase almost $2,300 worth of equipment, officials said.
This equipment will be placed on Rescue 1 and will be available for use at any incident where it would be necessary.
“The equipment we purchased includes five bags that would prevent rescuers from falling while performing rescue duties. In addition, we purchased what’s called a ‘Spec-Pak’ that allows for the safe removal of an injured patient whether it is from the top of a tower, a confined space below grade or anywhere in between,” Interim Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said in a news release. “This donation allows us to more effectively and efficiently respond to the needs of our patients in a safer manner. We are blessed to have great support throughout our community but especially from our industrial partners who help support our operations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.