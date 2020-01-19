Lamar County criminals should be getting a message loud and clear — if you commit a crime, you will serve the time.
In the year 2019, the Lamar County District Attorney’s office successfully tried roughly 20 felony jury cases in district court and entered into 14 plea bargains, amassing sentences ranging from probation to life in prison. In addition, close to 2,000 misdemeanors and lesser felonies were heard in justice of the peace, county and court-at-law courts.
Sex crimes against children led the way in the number of felony jury trials with other cases ranging from aggravated assault to drug possession, forgery, retaliation and murder. Lamar County juries handed child molesters sentences ranging upwards of 50 years to life while handing out a life sentence for murder and another in a rape, robbery and credit card abuse case.
“Child sex cases have always been and will always be the most difficult cases to try,” Lamar County Attorney Gary Young said. “Defendants charged with these crimes are by their nature manipulative and have been manipulative to the children that are victims. Most of these defendants do not believe that a jury will believe a child; but Lamar County has repeatedly shown that child victims are believable and have issued verdicts accordingly.”
Drug cases, Young said are more simple —”Did the person possess drugs or not?”
“In drug cases, you are typically dealing with law enforcement witnesses and physical evidence such as video, audio and photos, that confirm the crime. Most defendants either want help with their addiction or want to get the best plea bargain they can get.”
Young credits his team of prosecutors, hard-working judges, county and district clerks and office staff as well as law enforcement for successful results.
“We would not be able to resolve the number of cases that we do without the judges and support system at the courthouse,” Young said. “Judge (Wes) Tidewell is available much more than previous district judges, and when he has other matters to hear Judge (Will) Biard and Judge (Bill) Harris are always ready, willing and able to hear our cases.”
Young stressed the importance of well-trained and supportive law enforcement.
“We have a great working relationship with each department, and they do a great job of investigating the crimes that have occurred and in drafting their reports,” he said. “Without this, our cases would be much more difficult to prove.”
And to his team of prosecutors, Young says after 15 years in office he has the “best collection of assistant DAs ever.”
“Each of them has a unique skill set and passion for protecting our citizens,” Young said. “We have complementary personalities and skills both in trial and in preparation with an ability to look at cases from different angles and views, which is really helpful in the efficient resolution of the cases indicted and filed.”
The team includes Jill Drake, on staff since 2007; Kelsey Doty since 2016; Ben Kaminar since 2017; and Malcolm “Kip” McClinchie since 2014. Drake, Kelsey and Doty serve as prosecutors while McClinchie handles the Child Protective Services docket and many misdemeanor cases.
Drake served as public defender in Florida for 10 years before moving to Paris with her husband, now retired from Florida Power and Light after building the power plant here. Doty formerly served as assistant public defender in Missouri, and previously worked in Washington D.C. for the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. Kaminar served for six years as assistant district attorney in Fannin County before joining the Lamar County team. McClinchie came out of retirement from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office after 20 years of service. He previously served as a briefing attorney for the Texas Supreme Court.
Going forward, Young said his team has more than 35 cases set for trial between now and April, including two child sex cases with about five other cases to follow. In addition, a murder trial is on docket as is a sentencing hearing on murder, along with several aggraved assault and aggravated sexual assault cases.
