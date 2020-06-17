Despite approving a $45 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones said district officials will soon have difficult financial discussions as state and local governments deal with the economic fallout related to Covid-19.
One such difficulty will be more than $1.2 million less in state funding for Paris ISD as the Texas Education Agency takes the district’s share of funds provided by the federal CARES Act, district finance manager Tish Holleman told trustees Tuesday. It’s an allowable use of the funds as the state deals with the one-two punch of falling sales tax and oil industry revenues amid the pandemic.
The federal coronavirus relief package provided schools several revenue sources, one of which is the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund, or ESSER. It’s a promised entitlement based on enrollment to help school districts deal with unexpected Covid-19-related expenses. But the law was written to allow the state to supplant rather than supplement state school funding, and TEA unsurprisingly chose to do so, Holleman said.
Although ESSER funding will be part of the current year budget, TEA intends to handle it during settle up in September, Holleman said.
“When TEA says something is going to be handled in settle up, what they mean is they’re going to play with your next year cash,” she said, adding the state has already provided this year’s funds, so the district will receive $1.2 million less in next year funds as part of settle up. “To replace that, we have the pleasure of applying for this (ESSER) grant.”
Believing the process troublesome, some school districts asked if they could just skip applying for the funds. “And the answer is absolutely yes, but whether you apply or not, your state funding is going down by your number,” Holleman said.
ESSER funds also come with federal strings attached that require 5% be set aside to pay for equitable services at area private nonprofit schools where students from within Paris ISD attend. That wouldn’t be the case if the $1.2 million had remained state funding, so not only is Paris ISD’s state funding being cut by the ESSER amount, there’s the chance the district won’t receive the full amount if a private school opts for equitable services, trustees learned.
Despite the current fiscal year ending in two weeks, Paris ISD must survey the private schools and determine how it will spend the ESSER funds before it applies.
“Unless we do some really quick thinking and click a couple of quick buttons, there’s no way for us to avoid waiting til next year to spend it,” Holleman said. “It has become a crazy, crazy fiasco with very little option for supplemental funding.”
State funding and local property taxes make up the largest revenue streams for school districts. Paris ISD’s $45 million budget will cost local property owners $1.3398 per $100 valuation. According to the district, the 2020 average taxable home value in Paris ISD is $56,542. At the 2020-21 tax rate, the property tax assessment on the average taxable home value would be $757.55, an increase of $76.26 over the current fiscal year assessment.
