Today, Josephine Harrison turns 100, and the only thing slowing her down is the pandemic.
The centenarian celebrated with a family gathering and some barbecue at her granddaughter’s house in Pattonville.
Josephine doesn’t know how she’s lived so long.
“I never drank or smoked, and I eat everything, and I mean everything,” she added.
“It’s cause you’re mean,” her daughter, Margaret, teased her. “She eats a variety, and she’s not afraid to cook for herself, even when she’s by herself. She doesn’t eat canned stuff or from a box. She still makes bread once in a while.”
Originally from Ponca, Nebraska, 20 miles from Sioux City, Iowa, Josephine had two brothers and three sisters.
“I’m the baby of the family,” she said.
Her mother died at 73, and dad at 84, but other family members lived much longer.
“My grandmother, everybody told me I looked like her, and she lived to be 103,” she said.
Josephine met her husband, Floyd, who lived near the family, while growing up in Ponca.
“He was a very dear friend to my brother,” she said.
At the time, World War II had started, and Floyd joined the U.S. Army. Josephine went out to Floyd before he was deployed and married him before he shipped out for the European theater.
“I had two brothers living in Long Beach then,” she said. “He was going to be sent away.”
The newlyweds stayed in California with her brothers while her husband set to work as a lineman for the Army, helping set up telegraph poles for communications. Floyd was captured and held as a prisoner of war for eight months.
“It was rough,” Josephine said. “My husband, Floyd, died on kidney dialysis. When he was in the prison camp, they didn’t give him water. It was brown. But he drank it anyway. They starved him. He was skin and bones when he got home. I think that’s what happened to his kidneys.”
After being released from the prisoner camp in 1943, Floyd rejoined his wife. The young couple then came back to Nebraska to farm and raise a family. They had two daughters besides Margaret, Barbara and Mary. They farmed oats and corn and had an assortment of farm animals, including a trouble-making bull.
“They had a bull that got out every day,” Margaret said.
Just about every day, Josephine had to get the bull put back in his field.
“We had a dog, and I’d put the kids in the pickup and the dog in the back end and drive up the road, and tell the dog, ‘go get him,’ and he would,” she said. “He’d run him right home.”
The bull got the family into plenty of trouble, jumping the fence.
“This man had just gone to Wisconsin and bought all these famous cows,” she said. “So, then we had to sell him.”
Margaret got sick, she said, in the late 1950s.
“They went back because of my health problems,” Margaret said. “They had to sell the farm and everything, and I had a bad heart condition. They were told to move somewhere with a mild winter.”
Floyd went to work for the City of Long Beach, in the parks department as a gardener, and the family settled into their new home in California. Floyd died in 1996, after 55 years of marriage to Josephine.
Josephine has had some health problems herself along the way. She is a two-time cancer survivor, going through treatment for lymphoma and colon cancer.
“Dr. Cochran here in town is her doctor, and they did wonderful,” Margaret said. “He always tells mom, ‘you’re my oldest and healthiest patient I have.’”
“He always says, ‘are we going to go for 100?’ And I say, ‘sure, why not?’” Josephine said.
She also had a stroke in one eye, losing some of her vision. The loss forced her to give up her knitting and crocheting. But, no matter what, her advice is to never stop.
“Just keep going and do the best you can,” Josephine said.
“You’re always saying when you retire, don’t sit down,” Margaret said. “Keep active.”
She remains active in her church, Our Lady of Victory, and keeps up with her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. On Saturday, she saw her twin 6-year-old great-granddaughters, who are Margaret’s grandchildren.
“They are my little darlings,” Josephine said.
Father Denzell Vithanage visits Josephine once a week and brings her communion.
“I was going good until this darn virus comes around, and now I’m staying pretty close to home,” she said.
