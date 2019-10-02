Fewer people are out of work in Lamar County than last year, and local business leaders attribute the falling unemployment rate to Paris’ increasing popularity as a destination and new businesses that have appeared throughout the county.
“There are people coming up from the metroplex and other areas like that to get away from the big city, and they’re choosing Paris,” Paris-Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said.
As of Oct. 1, there are 816 unemployed residents in Lamar County, an unemployment rate of roughly 3.4%, equal to the most recent data available for the state’s unemployment rate, and slightly better than the national unemployment rate, which sits at 3.7% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The number represents growth from a month ago, when 839 were unemployed, and a year ago, when 862 were unemployed for an unemployment rate of 3.6%, said Bartt Spivey, business development project manager at Workforce Solutions.
Conversely, the number of employed people in Lamar County has grown slightly over the last year, Spivey said. In August 2019, there were 23,190 employed residents throughout the county, roughly 96.8% of the labor force. In August 2018, 22,942 were employed, which equated to about 96.4%.
Lamar County’s unemployment rate of 3.4% compares well to that of surrounding counties. Red River currently has an unemployment rate of 5.3%, Delta County’s rate is 3.8% and Fannin County’s unemployment rate sits at 2.8%.
In Lamar County, the most common fields of employment are manufacturing, with 5,303 employed; health care and social assistance, with 3,765 employed; retail trade, at 2,443; educational services, with 1,946; and accommodation and food services, with 1,822 residents employed in the field.
Allen attributed the signs of growth in part to new businesses opening up. Several businesses have opened their doors in recent months, in a variety of fields, he said, and the increasing job market is a sign that Paris is becoming more of a destination.
“Not just that, … I saw people taking their picture at the Eiffel Tower recently, and they told me they’d come down from Detroit, Michigan,” Allen said. “It’s a sign of good things, and I think there are more good things to come, because there are still even more jobs available in the county.”
