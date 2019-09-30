In 1939, the school that is now known as Aaron Parker Elementary opened its doors. The school is still educating area students after 80 years.
Construction on the school began in 1938 through the Works Progress Administration as part of the New Deal, and the school opened the following year, Aaron Parker Principal Kristin Hughes said.
Though it would eventually become the first North Lamar school, it was known as Powderly School when it first opened, and it offered an education to children in grades one through 12.
Upon completion, the small schoolhouse contained 12 classrooms and one office. The building initially lacked any indoor plumbing, and it was heated with a potbelly stove. Today, remnants of the past are still visible, as the original chimneys of the potbelly stove remain at the school.
The cafeteria was not a part of the rest of the school building at the time, and initially was housed in what was formerly an army barracks.
“It was very different back then,” Hughes said. “There’ve been a lot of changes over the years, needless to say.”
Electricity was added in 1942 as the school began to add more students.
Over the years, Powderly School continued to grow in student size, and throughout the 1940s, it consolidated with Hinkley School District, Palestine School District and others.
In 1944, Powderly School had grown to include 120 students and 12 teachers, and it covered roughly 116 square miles. This early growth was done under the direction of the principal and superintendent who would one day become the school’s namesake: Aaron Parker.
“From everything I’ve read about him and heard about him, I think he was a great principal,” Hughes said. “He was really popular from what I can gather.”
It was during the 1960s, after consolidating with the Lone Star Consolidated Common School District and creating Powderly-Reno School District a few years later, that the school changed to only be an elementary school.
In the late 1960s, under the direction of then superintendent Frank Stone, the district was renamed to North Lamar ISD, with Powderly School being the district’s original school. Also during the 1960s, an annex was added to the school, increasing its size considerably, Hughes said.
It was also during this time that other North Lamar schools were built, including what is today Frank Stone Middle School and Everett Elementary School, which was built in the 1970s. Also during the 1970s, Powderly School changed its name to Aaron Parker Elementary.
Over the next several decades, more schools were added to North Lamar ISD and other changes and advancements were made in the district, Aaron Parker Elementary remained, a piece of history in the district’s original schoolhouse.
“It’s definitely an honor to work in a school with such a deep and rich history,” Hughes said. “We try to keep that tradition alive, while also adapting with the times.”
