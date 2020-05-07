DEPORT — The Listening and Learning Children’s Library will be celebrating its five year anniversary in August. The library has more than 300 books, all of which were donated, and it serves about 60 children.
Catana Yarnell, the owner of the library, said she believes that God had a hand in making the library a success.
“In everything I do, I give all the power and honor to God. I thank God for bringing me to where I’m at,” Yarnell said.
Reading material is available for grades pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. The library is still actively seeking donations. All donations can be dropped off directly at the library located in downtown Deport.
“Basically just gently used childrens and teen books. As far as our DVDs and things, those are usually like Disney movies: things that are clean, supportive and have various ways to teach kids. We have people that donate learning videos and things similar. So, anything that’s going to be a positive learning experience and is for the betterment of the kids,” Yarnell said.
The idea for the library started with a strong feeling of purpose to bring something to Deport that would help enrich the community.
“If I’m here to serve a purpose, then I asked God to please let me know. Out of the blue, I heard him clearly say, ‘children’s library.’ This was on Christmas Day,” Yarnell said.
According to the Association of College and Research Libraries, the biggest challenges for rural libraries is funding and staffing.
Since the opening of the library, the only challenges Yarnell has faced was a lack of Wi-Fi and maintaining an old building. Due to school closures, this has raised a challenge in providing certain resources for the children.
Besides providing reading materials, the library is also a place for parents to get additional resources to help ensure a better learning and living experience for their children.
“The children’s library is that in itself, but we also work to bring resources of support. I have a team of 16 women that volunteer to do things for the kids in our community. We do outreach, we give haircuts, we help kids get clothing. If there is a need, we help solve it. For example, if a parent calls and says that their child was just diagnosed with autism, we help them find resources. We basically do everything that we possibly can, volunteering, for the kids in our community,” Yarnell said.
Yarnell is also the executive director of the HUB Community Center in Clarksville and is able to use those resources to give back to the community in Deport. She also plans to run for mayor in the coming election.
To ensure social distancing guidelines, a few children are allowed in the library at a time.
“We let the kids come in three to four at a time and get the reading material that they need. That way, they are still able to have their fun time reading and they are also able to get some material that they can use for their school work,” Yarnell said.
The library is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3 until 6 p.m.
