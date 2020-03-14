DEPORT — Deport officials continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 with no reported cases in the city, according to a press release by Mayor John Mark Francis.
“The city continues to monitor the situation as it evolves daily and will release information regarding positive cases and promptly inform the residents and public if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed,” Francis said.
Meanwhile the mayor encourages people to practice social distancing by avoiding large gatherings.
“We are closely following the Centers for Disease Control and Department of State Health Services guidance as well as information from Lamar and Red River counties,” Francis said. “The community spread of this disease is imminent.”
