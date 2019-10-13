The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is set to enter executive session to hear updates on the three Samson Solar Energy plants in the southeastern part of the county when the board meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Lamar County Courthouse,119 N. Main St.
There will be other discussion surrounding the solar farms, as the commissioners are scheduled to vote to allow the Samson solar projects to utilize county roads.
Also on the agenda, commissioners will discuss and possibly take action on a tax abatement agreement with Campbell Soup Company LLC for its multi-serve beverage line. In July, the commissioners voted to terminate the last year of the agreement.
