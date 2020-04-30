Some local parents are upset by a state policy that doesn’t allow for non-essential workers’ children to attend day care, even as the governor is allowing some non-essential businesses to reopen.
The Frontline Child Task Force was implemented to ensure that essential workers have adequate child care while working during the coronavirus pandemic by prioritizing funding available to support subsidized child care, according to the Texas Workforce Commission website.
Part of that policy includes not allowing for non-essential worker children to attend day care to keep in line with social distancing.
“Public health needs indicate that child care operations may remain open only to serve children whose parent is considered an ‘essential’ worker under the governor’s executive order,” said Cisco Gamez, a spokesperson for the Texas Workforce Commission, in a statement.
Although the policy is being discussed, many parents are not happy with the changes, especially because they still have to pay weekly tuition to reserve their child’s spot at their day care.
Parents of children who attend Trinity Academy Day Care say they’re blindsided by the academy’s move to reinstate tuition despite not being able to care for all children. They said the academy put tuition on hold while the economy came to a virtual standstill, but with moves to reopen the economy, it is requiring all parents to pay full tuition, even if the day care cannot currently provide care. The tuition is to reserve the child’s spot, parents said.
One parent said essential workers received a letter from the day care on April 25 about the change, but no non-essential workers were notified except through a post on Facebook.
As a private school, board meetings are closed to the public, however, parents wishing to file a complaint about the day care may do so with Trinity Academy director Glen Martin. School officials declined to speak further on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.