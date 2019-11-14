A fundraiser for longtime Lamar County resident Bud Sumrow of Chicota is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Chicota Community Center.
Sumrow is undergoing treatment for advanced bone cancer and is in need of help with medical expenses.
Admission for the chili/hot dog supper and cake auction are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
A veteran, Sumrow served as a medic in Germany during his years of service. He has worked on numerous ranches in Lamar County, and was known for his huge garden and his generosity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.