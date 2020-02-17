Paris city attorney Stephanie Harris is hoping to work with city code enforcement to create a new-and-improved system that identifies problematic properties facing staggering civil penalties.
One such property, 1416 W. Kaufman St., was the subject of discussion at a recent City Council meeting, in which Harris recommended waiving outstanding $400,000 civil penalties assessed against the property, which was appraised at about $44,000.
Councilmembers were puzzled about how the fines racked up so quickly.
“The problem with the court, the problem with the fines, the problem with all this stuff is that it gets to the point where it gets out of hand and it gets unwieldy,” Councilor Linda Knox said.
Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Portugal pointed to a deeper problem.
“I think this is what this council, for over a year, has been frustrated by, is follow through,” Portugal said.
Penalties had proven ineffective, Harris pointed out. If fines are excessively high, the property owners sometimes don’t bother to pay at all, she said. The city also misses similar cases when transfers are filed and dropped. Situations like this are common in family-to-family sales, some councilors pointed out.
“They get the order and they file it at the courthouse, where it just sits. I don’t know that anybody was aware this situation was what it was until recently,” Harris said.
Mayor Steve Clifford asked if there were multiple properties with similar situations.
“I’d like to know how many other houses are like this, with tens and hundreds and thousands of dollars of fines that are never going to be paid. They just hamper anyone’s ability to do anything with it,” he said.
Harris said she wasn’t sure.
Other councilors pointed to similar properties like the Belford Apartments, where the property is worth less than the assessed fines. The complex at 260 S. Main St. has been called an “eyesore,” and councilors previously voted to lower the minimum bidding price from $50,000 to $20,000 in an attempt to attract a buyer for the 1915 four-story building, one of the only structures left standing after the 1916 fire.
In 2019, the council voted to forgive the $2 million in penalties if a new owner demolishes or stabilizes the structure within 18 months and then rehabilitates the building within five years. Along with penalty forgiveness, a rehabilitated structure would earn an additional $50,000 in city economic development incentives once it receives a certificate of occupancy. Within six months of purchase, the new owner also must clean up the grounds of all rubbish, debris, trash and overgrown vegetation.
But Realtor and Councilor Clayton Pilgrim said he sees little hope for the building’s restoration, which could cost millions, with demolition expected to cost roughly $400,000.
From Harris’ perspective, the biggest problem for these properties is lack of a monitoring system.
“I don’t think that kind of system exists right now, and I’d be happy to work with (code enforcement),” Harris told Clifford.
Other councilors, like Knox, asked to be kept in the loop as well.
“These people have been living in the house for six years and fixed it up quite nicely — I drove by there, it’s a very nice house,” Knox said. “How can there be so much penalty, and we don’t do anything about it until the owners come to us and say ‘We’d like this forgiven’?”
