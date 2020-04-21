Paris ISD teachers now know how to grade students who have been forced into at-home learning situations because of Covid-19.
District trustees on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to adopt a one-time modification to grading policies that will lock senior GPAs into the end of the third nine weeks, lock ninth through 11th grade GPAs to the end of the first semester and provide a rubric for grading elementary school work on a pass-fail-incomplete scale.
Trustees learned Monday that senior GPAs would be the least affected by the coronavirus shutdown because the district’s third nine-week period ended right at spring break. It was during that week superintendents statewide began closing schools for the following weeks to slow coronavirus spread. Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston, who spoke to the board on behalf of Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon as she was absent for a family matter, said halting senior GPAs at the third nine weeks is “not much of a stray” from a normal year.
Trustee Clifton Fendley expressed concern about a district-wide locking in of ninth- through 11th-grade GPAs to the first semester, especially for students who brought their grades up in the third nine weeks after a poor first semester. Trustee Jenny Wilson and Preston agreed the first semester was the last full GPA cycle for students, and while there may be some case-by-case evaluations, the policy was written to benefit the vast majority of the district’s students.
“This whole thing is designed to be beneficial to students who are dealing with something only God could have forseen was going to happen,” Preston said, adding the district’s summer school program may provide an opportunity for struggling students to improve.
Dixon and the district’s leadership team formulated the pass-fail-incomplete grading rubric, and there will be a letter grade assigned to the work students are doing at home. As for that work, Preston said a high number of students are completing at-home assignments online or through paper packets available in news racks at campuses.
“I’ve been very encouraged by the participation. We’ve been afraid that as the ‘new’ wears off of at-home learning that it was going to drop, but it hasn’t. They’re taking it seriously,” Preston said.
Superintendent Paul Jones said students should not believe at-home work isn’t necessary, adding the intent of the policy is to keep students from going backwards.
“What they’re doing now will help them move forward,” he said. “This isn’t going to be a gotcha, a hurt you period” because there are a range of home circumstances, but students will be held accountable just as the Texas Education Agency is holding the district accountable.
