As Paris City Council heard arguments for and against panhandling legislation, residents stepped forward to share their thoughts during a public forum Monday night.
Shelly Braziel, executive director at Lamar County Human Resources Council and president of the homelessness coalition, said she was at the meeting both as a concerned citizen and representative. She mentioned The Salvation Army’s emergency shelter’s need for sprinklers, which is hampering its reopening, and pointed out the services the shelter provides to those dependent on panhandling.
“I would encourage everyone to help support that cause to get that shelter open,” she said.
Braziel also asked the council to weigh all sides of the issue.
“I ask that you would be cautious when considering a panhandling ordinance, that you ensure this issue is not rushed, and you seek and consider the opinions on all sides of the subject,” she said.
Paris City Council is exploring nuisance abatement options for several hotels after those locations maintained a high level of police service calls, in addition to reports of panhandling and loitering.
Police Chief Bob Hundley presented numbers that showed an increase in calls for service and arrests at two hotel locations since last year — an increase that has been consistent as the city discusses the issue. Business owner Deanna Nicholson first approached Hundley about creating a new city ordinance in May, and she emailed information about the work of the International Crime Free Association to council members.
The ordinance, similar to one in Grand Prairie, would require inspections and action by all hotels in the city. Nicholson also urged for an ordinance to regulate pedestrians at a major intersection where several citizens said they’ve seen people loitering and littering.
Council members have discussed options at previous meetings, but face difficulties in overbroad ordinances and potential breaches of constitutional rights. At Monday’s meeting, members decided to table the discussion and focus on tracking any violations of existing ordinances. The police department will compile records of calls they have handled, which will be used in potentially establishing an ordinance in the future. A public safety ordinance must be based on factual records, but the city is “not there yet,” City Attorney Stephanie Harris pointed out.
The council also approved an ordinance for Ramseur Baptist Church for a change in zoning from a one-family dwelling to a general retail district; and approved a tax abatement agreement with Lionshead Specialty Tire and Wheel for construction of a manufacturing and warehousing plant.
The council also approved changes to the traffic control map, establishing stop signs for north and south traffic at the intersection of Church Street and Sherman Street; and forgave civil penalties assessed against a property located at 1416 W. Kaufman St., but with some discussion. Council members said they wanted to see better tracking on rundown properties and civil penalties. Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Portugal said there was a problem with followthrough, and Harris said she would check with city personnel to ensure property changes and unpaid fines are not going unnoticed.
