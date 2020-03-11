The Bogata City Council discussed sale of property and efforts to enhance the city at Monday’s meeting.
Last year, the city council was gifted a building and land at 605 Paris Road referred to as “the old nursing home.” The council members voted to demolish the building because it was an eyesore and had asbestos in it. Additionally, almost every wire had been reclaimed from the building by the previous owner.
The building was demolished and cleared from the lot, and the sealed bids were opened Monday night for the property. No bids were made, so the council elected to take no further action on the property.
In an effort to keep abandoned vehicles from being parked on the lot in front of 605 Paris Road, the council passed an ordinance to limit parking near the property.
Bogata Economic Development Coordinator Lee Williams set a plan before the council to revive the 271 corner that newcomers see first when they enter Bogata. Secretary Jennifer Duffer suggested putting flowers around the “Welcome to Bogata” sign and enlisting the help of the Boy Scouts or other organizations for annual upkeep. Council member Kim Lindsey agreed to champion the sign beautification process.
To further improve the city, Williams passed around an agenda of items and suggested that each council member choose one item on the list to lead.
“So my thoughts are that one of the first things we need, and I say this to you as a counsel, but if we look toward the future, I think it’s going to have to start in this room for us to make improvements, so that our community can see that our intention is to have a viable, beautified, Bogata. And then we can start to see individuals who will come aboard and help us with our projects,” Williams said.
Other business items of note included the proposed sale of a 2012 police Dodge Charger, the donation of funds to the Rivercrest ISD Project Graduation and approval of holding a movie in the park.
