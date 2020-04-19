The coronavirus shutdown has certainly been an inconvenience, but it turns out it may be a blessing in disguise for those who depend on census numbers for funding. That’s because the U.S. Census Bureau has pushed back deadlines to return this year’s decennial survey, a move that will provide more time to answer questions that affect everything from road plans to school funding.
On Tuesday, Detroit ISD posted a Facebook message pleading with residents to get their 2020 census information filled out as only 39.3% of Red River County had completed the survey.
“Please do not procrastinate in filling this out,” the post stated. “It is very important for our county when it comes to grants and loans that we are able to get to keep down our taxes as low as possible. Let’s make this happen for Red River County.”
The website 2020census.gov provides a map of response rates for the nation that can be broken down into states, counties or cities. Texas on Thursday had a 45% response rate, with Lamar County coming in at 45.7%, Bowie County at 45.6% and Titus County at 38.1%.
All of the response rates are low compared to the 2010 census. In 2010, Lamar County had a 63.7% response rate and Red River County had a 55% response.
“We have shifted our operation,” Census public relations specialist Kristina Barrett said. “... We are delaying the census deadline to give everybody time to respond.”
Bureau administrators have announced that they have temporarily suspended field data collection activities and plan to reactivate field offices on June 1.
“Once 2020 Census data collection is complete, the Census Bureau begins a lengthy, thorough and scientifically rigorous process to produce the apportionment counts, redistricting information and other statistical data products that help guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year,” bureau director Steven Dillingham’s news release states. “In order to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts.
“Under this plan, the Census Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to Oct. 31, 2020, which will allow for apportionment counts to be delivered to the President by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021.”
Normally, field data representatives would be out in the field now, Barrett said. About 80% of the country either received an online invitation to fill out the survey or received a paper statement directing them to fill out their information online, by phone or to request a paper form. The bureau can’t send the census to a P.O. box, she said, so update and enumerate means going to physical addresses to get survey data for the remaining 20%.
“Because of Covid-19, we were only able to update and enumerate on 10% of the country,” Barrett said.
Residents can fill out their 2020 census online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish.
