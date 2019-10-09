Get those children dressed in Halloween costumes and win some cash at the 19th annual Festival of Pumpkins costume contest Oct. 26.
Sponsored by First Federal Community Bank, the competition, a part of the Festival of Pumpkins at Bywaters Park, 301 S. Main St., begins at 11 a.m. with registration at 9 a.m. and ending 10 minutes before age division competition begins.
Infants through 3-year-olds will compete at 11:30 a.m. followed at 12:15 p.m. with children ages 4-7 and at 1 p.m. for those 8-12 years old.
Prizes of $50 for first; $25 for second and $15 for third will be awarded in each of the three age brackets.
The costume contest is just one of many events taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the Festival of Pumpkins, a Paris Main Street event. Other children’s events include a pet pageant and pumpkin decorating contest to go along with pony rides and other activities in the kid’s midway.
