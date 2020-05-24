Pump Track Paris should become a reality in four to six weeks, weather permitting, according to Paris City Manager Grayson Path.
The bicycle pump track, to be located north of the pavilion at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate St., is expected to draw cycle enthusiasts from near and far as Chamber of Commerce officials hope the asphalt track will draw a future Red Bull-sponsored national qualifying event, or perhaps the soft drink company’s Pump Track World Championship.
“Our city crews have prepared the pad site, and American Ramp Company tentatively will be onsite next week to start their work,” Path said late last week. “At this point, depending on the weather, we anticipate construction to be four to six weeks.”
In November, Paris City Council approved a $451,692 contract with American Ramp, the parent company of Velosolutions, the group that worked with Hayter Engineering of Paris on the track and its landscape design.
Funding for the $680,000 facility comes with a 50/50 state match using federal funds. Texas Parks and Wildlife contributes $340,000, the city $100,000 from 2017 bond money, the Chamber’s Visitors and Convention Council $50,000 and the rest from private funds and in-kind donations, according to city officials.
The track idea began as part of a smaller project in the city’s updated park plan, which was approved in May 2018. Interest in the facility grew quickly, as did funding for the project with more than $190,000 in private money pledged, according to an April 10, 2019, article in The Paris News.
In addition to serving as a tourist attraction, the track will be available to local residents and will serve as an interest point along Trail de Paris, a section of Northeast Texas Trail.
At a pump track, bikers make their way around the track using balance, body motion and natural inertia to keep the bike moving around, through and over divots and bumps, according to internet sources.
