Chisum ISD Superintendent Tommy Chalaire’s three-year contract and salary remain unchanged since January, financial documents released this week show. Chalaire will have his annual evaluation January 2020.
Chalaire’s salary was set at $151,874.65 per year, his contract states, effective July 1 through June 30, 2022. The contract was included in the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas package, disbursed at the school board meeting Monday.
The FIRST score evaluates the district’s business and operating procedures and requires a passing score of 60. Chisum passed with a 92, an A rating, according to the report.
Chalaire invited the board to prepare comments or needs in advance of its December meeting.
“As we get to the December meeting, if there’s something you want to see, hold and look at through the month of December and up until January, just let me know,” he told board members. “I’ll bring it to the December meeting and you can have it for a month until January when y’all evaluate me, if there’s something you want me to introduce.”
Board members have spoken highly of Chalaire previously. They frequently mention the efficiency and cohesiveness of the current school board — something that has not always been the case, some members pointed out. At Monday’s meeting, they credited good communication and Chalaire’s leadership in setting a positive direction for the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.