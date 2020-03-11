Crimes against children continue as evidenced by indictments handed down in March by a Lamar County grand jury.
Possession of child pornogrphy and online solicitation of a minor are among the charges faced by three Lamar County men.
Matthew Trey Baeza, 26, of Paris, faces seven counts of possession of pornography, a third degree felony, while Timmy Lynn Duke, 53, and Joshua Lee Walker, 30, both of Blossom, face online solicitation of a minor charges.
Duke remains in the Lamar County Jail on a $20,000 bond while Baeza remains free on a $100,000 bond, as does Walker on a $25,000 bond.
Other March indictments include the following.
Joseph Agundiz, possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram as a repeat offender.
Johnny LaRoyce Blake, possession with an intent to deliver a controlled substance from four to 400 grams.
Robyn Chaylynn Campbell, two separate indictments, both for two counts of fraudulent possession and use of identification information.
Nakia Oneauta Grigsby, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from four to 400 grams.
Russell Guy Holland, theft less that $2,500 with two prior convictions.
Christopher Joe Lassetter, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense as a repeat offender.
Brandon Keith Little, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Leonard Thomas Molaris Jr., assault by impeding breathing; assault with a prior conviction, both as a habitual offender.
James Glen Nolte, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense as a repeat offender.
Gary Dale Potter, possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram as a repeat offender.
Mario Lozano Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram.
Tariq Naim Smith, aggravated assault of a public servant; felon in possession of a firearm; fraudulent use of identification information, all as a repeat offender.
Torrey T. Taylor, evading arrest with a vehicle as a deadly weapon.
Donavon Lynn Vizina, possession of a controlled substance between one and 4 grams.
Justin Guy York, fraudulent use and possession of identification information; forgery as a repeat offender.
