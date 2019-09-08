Honey Grove ISD will meet Monday to discuss the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas and hear a superintendent’s report.
The board will also hear reports from principals; discuss school activities, enrollment and approve expenditures, and go into executive session for personnel matters.
Honey Grove ISD meets at 6 p.m. at 1206 N. 17th St. in Honey Grove.
