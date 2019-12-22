TEXARKANA — Derek Lane Armstrong, 29, of Powderly, will continue to serve a 25-year prison term after the Sixth District Court of Appeals here denied his appeal last week.
Armstrong entered a guilty plea in April to the manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine, 1 to 200 grams, and Lamar County Court At Law Judge Bill Harris pronounced sentence consistent with a jury’s determination, according to court records.
In his sole point of error on appeal, Armstrong maintained he received ineffective assistance of counsel at trial, court records reflect.
“Armstrong contends his trial counsel rendered ineffective assistance when he failed to object to or challenge (Paris Police Department detective Leigh) Foreman’s testimony because his testimony was based on assumptions, not personal knowledge.” the court’s opinion states. “According to Armstrong, this court should vacate the jury’s assessment of punishment, enter an order appointing new counsel, and remand the case to the new trial court for a new trial on punishment. We disagree.”
The court ruled Armstrong did not overcome the presumption his counsel’s failure to challenge Foreman’s opinions was part of a strategic plan.
“It is reasonable to believe that Armstrong’s counsel would be concerned that any responses he elicited from Foreman on cross-examination might result in testimony that was contrary to his client’s benefit, or that Foreman’s answers to his questions would inadvertently open new avenues of inquiry by the State,” the opinion stated.
“We, therefore, overrule Armstrong’s point of error.”
