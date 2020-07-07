This summer marks the 100th anniversary since Congress passed the 19th Amendment and officially legalized the right of women to vote. Although 10 decades have passed since the days of the suffrage marches, their work has not yet finished, according to the new local group, 19th Amendment, Hard Won, Not Done.
The original idea, whose slogan is “Celebrate, Educate, Activate,” began with Stephanie Connot, who saw a T-shirt commemorating the centennial and wanted to know if any local Parisians had plans to celebrate the anniversary.
“I reached out to (Emily O’Connor), and then she didn’t know of anything, but she asked around, and we all decided that since no organization or anyone else was doing this, that we would just get together and come up with a plan on how we could celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the 19th amendment,” Connot said.
What started out as a private Facebook page quickly evolved into a following of almost 200 people eager to participate in virtual marches, parades and more. Group members plan to expand their advertising and outreach even further.
“We are working currently on creating a logo for the group. We are also looking at coordinating all social media platforms, like Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, of course, and we will come up with a way to post across those various platforms. We will hopefully be creating a Snapchat filter, and on social media, we’ll have Suffragette Sunday, where we’ll highlight a different suffragist each Sunday,” Connot said.
Others on the social media and marketing team include Charlotte Coyle, Robyn Huizinga, and Sarah Stogner-Dickinson.
According to Emily O’Connor, a group leader, several events are planned for the future.
“We would like to be able to get people registered to vote and give them information about voting if they have any questions. We’d like to do some interviews with people that have stories about voting back in the day when women first were able to vote. We’re wanting to do a display in a window downtown, dressing up some mannequins in suffragette clothing,” she said.
The group also plans to hold a virtual marathon, which they are still coordinating. Although plans to participate in the July 4th parade were canceled due to rising Covid-19 case counts, the group did not allow the setback to discourage them.
“I think it’s very important that we take time to acknowledge this and think about how far women have come in the last hundred years. So many women, I don’t know if they even really think about it. I just think it’s something that we need to celebrate,” O’Connor said.
The women’s rights movement first germinated when American colonists began to desire independence from Great Britain, according to Ruth Ann Alsobrook, one of the project leads and a member of the spearheading committee.
Over time, the campaign continued to grow and flourish, often having to pause as various wars took place. At the beginning of the 20th century, the movement once more emerged on a national scale.
“This was the era of marches, protests, pickets in front of the White House, arrests, hunger strikes in prison, and gruesome force-feedings. But once again, war forced them to pause,” Alsobrook said.
“The U.S. entered World War I, and women suffragists suspended their activities in order to support the war effort. After the war ended, and bolstered by their support of the war effort, the suffragists gained the support of President Woodrow Wilson and Congress, and the 19th Amendment was finally enacted by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified by 38 states as of August 18, 1920.”
Alsobrook cautioned that the 19th Amendment did not signify immediate equality for all. Several discriminatory tactics such as poll taxes persisted.
“The centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment reminds us that when our republic was established in 1787, the right to vote was granted only to a privileged few. The road to suffrage — and equal rights for women — has been rocky and steep, and there is still more work to be done. Women still typically earn less than men and face subtle, and sometimes not so subtle, discrimination in employment. Men tend to occupy more electoral offices than women, more judicial positions, and more executive positions in the workplace,” she said.
“Nevertheless, great progress has been achieved, and suffrage was the cornerstone of this foundation. Women have overcome social, cultural, and racial prejudices to attain this sacred right, and should never forget it,” Alsobrook concluded.
