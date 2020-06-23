BONHAM — For most, the words “early voting” invokes thoughts of politics, patriotism, and the hustle and bustle of voting locations. However, 2020’s presidential primaries and other local elections hold new meaning in the face of crisis, rioting and a worldwide pandemic. As the rest of the world shifts their attention to government elections, Fannin County is going out of its way to ensure each voter feels safe at the polling stations.
For Fannin County, early voting begins June 29. Safety precautions, required by law, such as masks, gloves, face shields and more, will be present at the Armory in Bonham, at the corner of Highways 121 and 56.
“We will have a designated person, their sole duty the entire early voting and election day will be to clean the machines each time that they’re used, and we’ll be cleaning the sign-in poll pads, which is where you sign in at the front desk. These items will be cleaned each time. We’re going to offer up plastic gloves to the voters. The election workers will have gloves, and they’ll have (face) shields,” County Clerk Tammy Biggar said.
Feeling sick or afraid of Covid-19 is not enough to obtain an absentee ballot, according to the federal government. Instead, the county will offer curbside voting as well, Biggar said.
“We are using HVS voter equipment that’s all electronic. So when the voter pulls up, we’ll have marked spaces that say curbside voting only. Then the worker comes out, and they pick up the ID, take it back in. They get the poll pad, bring it out there to the voter, have them sign in like they normally would if they were standing in the polling place,” she said.
After the preliminary work is done, a voting device will be brought to the vehicle.
“They’ll take that machine out of the computer part of it, and take it out to the voter at the curb, and they’ll hand them that machine and stand back. If the voter wants some assistance, the judge can move up a little closer to the door and help them. If they don’t want assistance, that’s fine. Then the voter hits the 'cast ballot’ button, the little red button, just like they would if they were inside. The workers are not allowed to touch that,” Biggar said.
She also offered encouragement for those worried about Covid-19, who do not otherwise qualify for an absentee ballot.
“It wouldn’t be too much different than going to the grocery store, to the pharmacy, or anywhere else. We are very stringent on social distancing. Masks are available to the people coming in; they can certainly bring their own. The election workers will have them. With the two weeks of early voting, if you are wanting to avoid the crowds, I would say the first day of early voting and the last day of early voting, don’t come on those days. Come on the other times,” Biggar said.
Though the county has experienced some difficulty in finding all of the safety equipment necessary, particularly hand sanitizer and face shields, Biggar believes officials will have everything they need to safely open for early voting.
“Presidential years are always more emotional for people. So there’s a lot that’s tied to it. So what makes this different is dealing with a virus that we know is prolific. We want to protect our voters. We want them to be comfortable. So it’s taking those extra measures an extra step. That’s really really important because the person standing next to you might not feel threatened by the virus, but the one standing next to that person may feel very threatened by the virus. To me, perception is everything. So, the challenge is the virus,” Biggar said.
