Independence Day celebrations in Lamar County will not be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, county and city officials will determine appropriate measures for the events to keep the public safe from the spread of the virus.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that leaves the conditions and restrictions of these festivities up to the county judge or mayoral authority.
The order states that, “for any outdoor gathering in excess of 100 people … the gathering is prohibited unless the mayor of the city in which the gathering is held, or the county judge in the case of a gathering in an unincorporated area approves of the gathering and such approval can be made subject to certain conditions or restrictions ot inconsistent with this
executive order.”
In Lamar County’s case, County Judge Brandon Bell has left the decision to host an Independence Day celebration up to the cities.
“It’s either the city or the county. I’m leaving it up to the city. The cities can determine what they are going to have and if there’s any unincorporated areas, then I will handle that,” Bell said.
For the City of Deport, the annual fireworks show will still happen with appropriate social distancing measures and personal protective equipment.
A statement signed by Judge Bell, Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson and Deport Mayor John Mark Francis states:
“After speaking with Judge Bell on Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020 and with his consultation, I am advising the Deport City Council to vote to make an exception to this executive order approving the mayor to issue a proclamation to continue with the annual fireworks celebration with the advisement to practice safe social distancing and offer free masks at the event to those that wish to wear a mask for protection against Covid-19.”
Lamar County has not instituted mandatory masks requirements.
“We have talked about that in the past, and it hasn’t come up in a while. But, there are a lot of things to take into consideration. I’m sort of leaving it up to people’s personal responsibility,” Judge Bell said.
