DEPORT — Catana Yarnell has lived in Deport for six years, and she plans to improve the community by running for mayor in the upcoming November elections.
“I am Deport. Some may see a particular candidate as a business candidate, others as an education candidate, some are hailed as being the people’s candidate. I believe I embody the perfect balance of them all,” Yarnell said.
While being a woman of God, mother of two, a wife and a grandmother, Yarnell is also the executive director of the Clarksville HUB Community Center and founder of the Deport Listening and Learning Children’s Library. She and her husband are the owners-operators of Yarnell Construction Services.
She wants to take the leadership skills she has learned in her many endeavors to improve Deport.
“I am a proven successful leader who is more than familiar with day-to-day community development responsibilities that include seeking resource opportunities, the submission of multiple grant applications, and connecting with neighboring counties and communities to build strong, progressive relationships,” Yarnell said.
As mayor, Yarnell wants to be an inspiration to the local community.
“I want to do more than simply hold the title as mayor. I hope to be a source of inspiration for young men and women who will come after me to believe in themselves and push for progress. I believe it’s important to implement a thriving city council who works with the mayor for the good of the community, and as a team, I would like to form new programs including a community outreach program. A healthy relationship with the city council is vital to open the doors needed to build a foundation and bring in fresh ideas,” Yarnell said.
Projects Yarnell hopes to complete if elected include revitalizing the Hale Glover Community Center and downtown Main Street. An expansion of the children’s park along with a new youth outreach facility are also in her plans. She hopes to form a City of Deport Youth Council that shapes future leaders. She also hopes to bring more beautification projects to the city.
“Deport can easily meet its potential if it has a leader who knows what true teamwork looks like. I know I am that leader because I work well with others and I’m able to listen to each person individually with an open mind and an unbiased viewpoint. I am a careful decision-maker, able to hear all sides and make informed decisions. That’s the type of leadership this city has been lacking in the past and needs so desperately right now,” Yarnell said.
