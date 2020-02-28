Race, gender, political party, birthplace — none of that matters to former Louisiana State Sen. Elbert Guillory or for his message Thursday night. That message: Undisciplined cultural and political trends are eroding America, and it’s up to voters to pick loyal representatives who will put constituent families and the nation first.
Guillory, 75, spoke Thursday to a crowd of about 50 during the Association of Lamar County Republicans’s second annual unity event at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. He spoke earlier in the day during a breakfast event, which he called “heartwarming.”
ALCR President Robert Black kicked off the evening event with a call to unity across racial, political and other divides.
“The answer today to gaining greater unity isn’t in making everyone the same, but it’s in accepting each other as we are. We must cast aside our labels. I am not a white man. I am not a Republican man. I am a creation of God,” he said. “We are not what our outer appearance is, but rather we are what is inside of us.”
God created diversity, Black said, and God did not make mistakes in his plan. Diversity has made America great because differing ideas create questions that spawn thought and grow greatness, he said.
“This is a genuine care that we want to see black, white, Hispanic across this nation come together under God, not under a political party but under Godly principles, for we are a nation of believers,” Black said.
That unity is something Guillory wants to see before his time is up, and he believes Americans can find common ground in slaying today’s ills. Unbridled federal spending, a “garbage” culture that fosters violence, a failing public education system and an open border policy that stresses the government’s social programs are the “four horsemen of the apocalypse,” Guillory said.
The country must tackle its massive debt — $23 trillion, a number so large “it’s hard to really wrap your mind around,” the former senator said.
“Our children’s grandchildren will be scuffling to pay off this debt,” he said. “In modern times, it was George Bush first. Then (Barack) Obama. And now (Donald) Trump. It transcends party, Republicans and Democrats. It doesn’t matter. Whichever party is there, we are letting them spend our money like there is no tomorrow to the point where if they continue, there really will be no tomorrow for our children.”
Guillory warned that governments can and do go bankrupt, and when that happens, infrastructure crumbles and people suffer. Money should be invested in the nation’s infrastructure before it’s sent abroad, he said.
The nation must also put a stop to the violence that happens so frequently that “the leading cause of death of young black men is other young black men,” Guillory said. He drew correlations between shootings and violent video games “where children practice killing hour after hour” and between domestic abuse and modern “thug life” music, which he said teaches young boys to describe young girls with language so foul the former Navy man wouldn’t repeat it Thursday.
“That same verbal disrespect leads to America’s highest rate of domestic violence ever, which is what we have today,” Guillory said. “And that will continue as long as we permit that violence to be thrust upon our children.”
And the public education system? That’s been “a gross failure,” he said.
“It is across this country, across this whole nation, urban schools, rural schools, black, white, Hispanic schools, our kids are not being educated. Too many schools are producing children who cannot read or write or compete at grade level,” Guillory said.
The solution: Allow parents to use the money spent on their children’s education to pay for placement in a successful school, he said.
As for immigration, Guillory suggested the nation close its borders — at least until the government has fulfilled its obligations to its own citizens.
“Like my mom said, charity begins at home; we’ve got to take care of home first. And after we do that, we will give the shirts off our back,” he said.
Guillory asked those present to change Washington by seeking candidates that will put the state’s business first. He dismissed the idea of taxing the rich to provide free education and free health care, and he condemned the idea of the government taking away firearms “at the most violent moment in American history.”
“Our foremost task, my brothers and sisters, this November is to keep the idiots out of Washington, D.C., and to send to Washington politicians who have the love for, the loyalty for, the commitment to your families, your children’s families, your grandchildren’s families and this great nation first,” he said.
Guillory served as state senator from May 2, 2009, when he won a special election, until January 2016. A consultant to former President Richard Nixon, Guillory is a member of the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame. He served 47 years as an attorney. A civil rights activist, Guillory was first arrested at age 15 for trespassing in a public library and expelled from college at age 18 for civil rights activities, according to biographical information. He is an ordained Baptist preacher at Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Alexandria, Louisiana.
