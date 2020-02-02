Red River County Sheriff’s Office made two large drug seizures this week in traffic stops, resulting in two arrests, the office announced in a press release.
Robert Tyler Smith, of Blossom, was arrested in a traffic stop Wednesday after a deputy found 6 grams of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in his truck. He was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and his 2004 GMC 2500 pickup truck was seized.
Smith was arrested and booked on his drug charges, but he was then released on $5,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.
Mihaly Moldovan of South Carolina was arrested Thursday in a traffic stop, where Sgt. Martin and his K-9 partner, Odin, found 3.25 pounds of yellow liquid believed to be meth and a large amount of cash.
Martin, who was working overtime thanks to a TxDOT Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant, was assisted by deputy Cirkles, who recently attended a Highway Interdiction Training Specialists class, the office said.
Moldovan, a 39-year-old white male, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He remains in Red River County Jail without bond. No mugshot is available.
