First Baptist Church of Paris hosts SPARK, a revival service beginning at 7 p.m. tonight through Thursday in the church sanctuary, 207 S. Church St.
The revival features evangelist Ken Freeman with musical guests Beyond the Arrows, according to information posted on the church’s Facebook site.
SPARK KIDZ, a service for children kindergarten through sixth grade, is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday featuring Christian illusionist Bruce Chadwick. Pizza will be served and a drawing held for a Nintendo switch.
Freeman, the son of an alcoholic mother and absentee father, has been in the ministry for more than 30 years traveling throughout the United States and Canada and speaking at more than 3,000 churches, according to the website kenfreeman.com.
