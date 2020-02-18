DETROIT — The City of Detroit is exploring establishing an economic development corporation in addition to raising its sales tax rate, meant to better the city and increase profitability, Mayor Kenny Snodgrass said.
“What better way to get our community together and try to get together and organize some events, talk about how to make Detroit better?” he said.
The city will host a public vote on raising the tax rate from the current 7.75% to 8.25%, Snodgrass said. The funds, bolstered by the incoming Dollar General, would be put to use for city activities and improvements, such as a Fourth of July fireworks show, the mayor said.
The city would develop an EDC composed of business leaders, nonprofit organizations and churches, organizing a fully functional group to decide how to spend the additional tax dollars, Snodgrass said.
City officials would like to meet every quarter to evaluate and discuss fund usage, and allow community leaders to add input. The city has been discussing this idea since October, Snodgrass said. He anticipates about 30 people will participate in the EDC.
Snodgrass emphasized that raising the tax rate was not a punishment for Detroit citizens, but a way to improve the city for whoever comes through.
“The tax is not for the people in Detroit. It’s for anyone who comes through Detroit and spends money, so it benefits our city,” he said. “It’s to help Detroit, not hurt us.”
The sales tax in Detroit is currently lower than in most surrounding cities, including Paris and Clarksville, where sales tax already is 8.25%, City Secretary Tami Nix said previously. It wasn’t until recently that Nix realized Detroit’s sales tax was lower than most surrounding communities.
The city has discussed this idea before. For the city to raise its sales tax, the extra revenue needs to be specifically designated to bolster business in the city, Nix said.
The money also can be used to improve citywide events like the annual Fourth of July parade, which in turn could draw more people to local businesses. Or a quarter of a percent of it can be directed into a streets fund, Nix also said. Snodgrass wants the EDC to have a hand in deciding where those funds go and how they’re spent.
Another reason for the increase is most people who shop in Detroit are not local residents, but are people driving through along Highway 82, Councilor Faye Marshall also said previously.
