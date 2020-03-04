Country music/soft rock singer, writer, producer and Broadway star Gary Morris brought his God-given talent to the largest crowd ever at Monday night’s Country Music Dinner Theater at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
And he led the audience of 185 music aficionados in singing “Happy Birthday” to 85-year-old Paris legend Coach Gene Stallings before presenting the Paris native and hometown hero a cake.
As promised, Morris sang songs from his gospel music albums as well as his latest CD, “Sense of Pride.” His performance of the album’s title song attests to the singer’s unbelievable vocal range, his control and his musical abilities on guitar.
“Wow” could be heard on multiple occasions as he performed his version of “Bring Him Home” from his starring role in the grammy-winning Broadway production, Les Misérables, as well as his performance of “Amazing Grace,” “The Love She Found in Me” and “Wind Beneath My Wings,” the 1984 Academy of County Music Award Song of the Year.
Morris kept the audience laughing with his humor. His biggest reaction came from his assessment of modern country music, a topic on which most seasoned artists agree.
“Today’s country music is a mixture of country and rap,” Morris said. “You put them together and it comes out CRAP.”
“He is a wonderful guitarist,” pianist Jenene Cannon said after the performance before retired First Baptist Church music director and husband Ken Cannon entered the conversation. The couple sat directly in front of Morris during the performance.
“I have been a fan of his for a long time,” Ken Cannon said, adding that “Bring Him Home” is his favorite Morris song.
“Musically he is fantastic along with his presentation, his personality and his humor,” Cannon said. “His voice range is so incredible. He has one of those classic, almost unique voices.”
“He is an artist,” Jenene Cannon concluded.
Proceeds from Monday’s dinner theater go toward support of First Christian’s community outreach program and to the Lighthouse Children’s Emergency Shelter, according to Pastor Barry Loving. Lighthouse seeks to provide a temporary place for children to stay immediately after they are removed from their homes by Texas Child Protective Services until hopefully a local foster home can be found, he said.
Loving thanked the women of the church for decorations, Hole in the Wall for catering and Boy Scout Troop 2 for meal service.
Entertainers scheduled for the rest of the year include Christian Davis on June 1; Curtis Grimes, Sept. 14 and Leslie Satcher, Dec. 7. For reservations for any of the dinners, contact Outreach Chairman Ronnie Nutt at 903-249-3676 or Church Secretary Tonya Earley at 903-785-5516.
