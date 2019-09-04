Attendees at a free eight-week nutrition and cooking demonstration class, which begins Thursday, are expected to learn ways to maintain a healthier lifestyle while picking up new ideas and recipes.
A Brunch and Learn class begins at 10 .m. Thursday at Oak Park Gym, 2515 Bonham St. The class meets a second time and place each week on Tuesdays.
The class is sponsored by the city of Paris and Texas Agri-Life Extension Service and will be taught by extension agent Laura Graves, according to Carla Trent, secretary at the Public Works office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.