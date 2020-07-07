Speaking to a crowd in the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot on July 4, Robert Black, president of the Association of Lamar County Republicans, shared a patriotic message to Paris residents for Independence Day: Now is the time to celebrate America.
He welcomed three-time All State singer Grant Taylor, a graduate of Paris High School, to the stage to sing the National Anthem. Taylor’s clear voice was thanked with boisterous cheers and applause. Then Black took to the microphone to amp up the crowd with a speech, beginning with an excerpt from the Declaration of Independence, against a large American flag as a backdrop.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he said. “(America is) a nation made up of we, the people, and governed by those elected by the people, to continue fighting for these unalienable rights and to preserve the Constitution that was so God inspired, that his direction for government is unmatched by any other government in the world, and is an inspiration for all countries seeking to attain the same freedoms that we, at times, take for granted.”
Following a spirited rendition of “God Bless the USA” by Kasey Black, fourth Congressional district Republican candidate Floyd McLendon took to the stage, dressed in a sharp suit jacket, ready to share his message of patriotism with attendees. McLendon, a former Navy SEAL, said divisiveness has spread over the nation following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.
“The title of my speech today is ‘The Unification of America,’” McLendon said. “Since May 25, people have engaged me in conversation about our nation’s civil unrest, in particular, the death of George Floyd. Normally I speak about political issues like reducing the deficit and debt, creating good paying jobs for district four and preserving the life of the unborn. But today, civil unrest is America’s top issue.”
Protests have erupted around the country following Floyd’s killing, and McLendon said now is the time to come together as a nation and have love for all Americans, regardless of who they are or where they come from. He encouraged people to work to heal race relations through their personal actions.
“The Bible teaches us to love, to love our neighbors as we would ourselves, to treat others with respect and kindness,” McLendon said. “If we hold to these tenets, there is no room for prejudice or racism to prevail … I do not believe that real solutions to healing race relations in America are solely the responsibility of our legislators, of our criminal justice system, of law enforcement and definitely not the president. Think of it this way: We already have the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, Affirmative Action — and the list goes on and on. The real solution is between our ears, it’s encased in our ribs and rooted in the value of each and every life. It begins and ends with individual responsibility.”
Black thanked McLendon for his speech, saying he couldn’t have thought of a topic more relevant at this time. He then welcomed kids, many of them clad in red, white and blue, to the large trailer that served as a stage to prepare to parade through downtown. Children beamed and waved flags, as the trailer turned onto 1st Street NW, heading south. A long procession of cars, tractors and motorcycles playing patriotic music joined behind, some throwing candy to onlookers and others simply cheering in celebration of the Fourth of July.
