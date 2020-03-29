While March’s heavy rains were good for keeping drought at bay, they were bad for anyone who doesn’t like to deal with mosquitoes.
The heavy rains have filled outside containers with water and left areas of standing water, perfect breeding ground for the blood-sucking pests known to transmit West Nile Virus and Zika, among other diseases.
Late last week, a reader called The Paris News concerned that mosquito season will begin while the nation struggles to contain the spread of Covid-19. He wondered, can mosquitoes spread the disease?
“They can pick up a virus like West Nile or a parasite like malaria from an infected person or animal and then transmit it through their bite. The virus would have to be something not pathogenic to the actual mosquito, but it needs to be able to survive and replicate in the gut of the mosquito … they just carry it. Mosquitoes only inject saliva when they bite, they never put blood back in. They are not a bunch of flying hypodermic needles,” said Dr. Jack Brown, science division chair at Paris Junior College.
“Think about HIV. It infects our T-cells, and mosquitoes can bite all the HIV-positive people they want and then bite a person without HIV and there is zero chance of them giving HIV to the uninfected person because there are no cells in the gut of a mosquito to replicate the HIV virus … it just dies there.”
The World Health Organization also states there’s no evidence mosquitoes or ticks can spread Covid-19.
Currently, there is no large-scale mosquito problem in Paris due to somewhat recent low temperatures, though that is expected to soon change.
“I’ve gotten some calls, but wasps have been the biggest concern right now,” said Travis Dickson, owner of Sure Shot Pest Control. “It depends on the temperature; the eggs have to hatch. Once temperatures start hitting 90 degrees, then they will become a pretty regular occurrence.”
Mosquitoes will need somewhere to breed, and March rains have provided many places. One of the first steps to controlling the mosquito population is to empty anything outside with standing water, officials have said.
Other contributing factors for greater mosquito populations include dense foliage and cedar trees. Davidson recommends cutting them down and/or spraying them with a pesticide.
And what about the mosquito’s role in the ecosystem? Well, they are primary a food source, Brown said.
“There are several thousand species in the world and only a handful transmit disease. I would say getting rid of the few that transmit disease would not do much harm to the ecosystem, but it is tough to kill them without hurting other insects,” he said.
