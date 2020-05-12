Paris Testing 3
The Texas National Guard helped conduct a state mobile Covid-19 testing site Friday and Saturday at Paris Fire Station No. 4 on 24th Street SE.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

A state-sponsored free COVID-19 testing site is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 2875 Lewis Lane across from the pavilions at Paris Regional Medical Center.

Those interested will be screened for symptoms including fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting or diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and/or smell.

To register visit txcovidtest.or call 512-883-2400.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

