A state-sponsored free COVID-19 testing site is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 2875 Lewis Lane across from the pavilions at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Those interested will be screened for symptoms including fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting or diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and/or smell.
To register visit txcovidtest.or call 512-883-2400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.