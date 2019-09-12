Amid reports of a mysterious lung illness linked to vaping and that teen vaping has reached record highs, local schools are searching for the best way to respond as they take the devices from their own students.
Paris ISD Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon called the situation “a huge concern.”
“You’re talking about young kids losing their lives to this, and they’re seeing all use of this, it’s really serious,” she said.
Dixon said the high school and middle school principals have confiscated e-cigarette devices and are now talking to the children about the risks of vaping. The district will be putting out public service announcements, as well as having conversations with children and their parents about the dangers, Dixon said. Staff will also continue to be watchful and monitor for e-cigarette use on campuses.
“We need to start tracking confiscation of those devices so we can know how much we are seeing it within our schools,” Dixon said.
As local school districts move to take action, President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a surprise announcement that the federal government will act to ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes, a response to the recent surge in underage vaping that has alarmed parents, politicians and health authorities nationwide.
The White House announcement could remake the multibillion-dollar vaping industry, which has been driven by sales of flavored nicotine formulas such as "grape slushie" and "strawberry cotton candy."
The Food and Drug Administration will develop guidelines to remove from the market all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters during an Oval Office appearance with the president, first lady Melania Trump and the acting FDA commissioner, Ned Sharpless.
Trump, whose son Barron is 13 years old, said vaping has become such a problem that he wants parents to be aware of what's happening. "We can't allow people to get sick and we can't have our youth be so affected," he said.
Trump's first public comments on vaping come as health authorities investigate hundreds of breathing illnesses reported in people who have used e-cigarettes and other vaping devices. No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified, though many cases involve marijuana vaping. The restrictions announced by Trump officials would only apply to nicotine vaping products, which are regulated by the FDA.
Rivercrest nurse Judy Holt said she has not seen any students using e-cigarettes on the district’s campuses — but that it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.
“Just because I haven’t seen it, you know, that doesn’t mean it’s not happening when I’m not looking,” Holt said, adding she hasn’t treated any students for vape-related illnesses, but she knows the dangers e-cigarettes can present.
Federal health officials said Wednesday that preliminary data shows more than 1 in 4 high school students reported vaping this year, compared with 1 in 5 students in 2018. Federal health officials have called the trend an "epidemic," and they fear teenagers who vape will eventually start smoking.
Deport Elementary School also shared a Texas Department of State Health Services handout about e-cigarettes on its Facebook page, writing “Please share! This is becoming an issue with our youth!”
Increasing illness
September is already marked by a huge bump in the number of those reporting to emergency rooms with a serious lung illness health professionals have linked to vaping. As of Tuesday, federal health officials were investigating at least 450 possible cases of the mysterious pulmonary illness across 33 states, including six cases that resulted in death. California has reported nearly 60 cases of lung illness since late June in patients with a history of vaping. One of those patients, in Los Angeles County, has died.
Vaping has become so common, particularly among high school students, federal health officials say its use has triggered a sharp reversal in the celebrated two-decade decline in teenage tobacco use. As of 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Youth Tobacco Survey showed overall tobacco usage among high schoolers had reached an all-time high since 2004.
According to the 2018 Texas Youth Tobacco Survey, 13% of children used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days — or 18.9% of high school students and 6% of middle school students. There was also an increase nationwide: in 2018, 20.8% of U.S. high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, a 9.1% increase compared to 2017. And from 2017 to 2018, U.S. middle school students who used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days increased from 3.3% to 4.9%.
Juul, the San Francisco-based company that dominates the e-cigarette trade, markets its devices as a tool to help adults quit smoking. But government surveys show the devices and others like it are far more popular among high school students than adults.
Federal and state investigators say many of the people who have fallen ill said they had vaped THC, and officials are focusing on contaminants in black-market products containing THC as possible culprits. Other patients reported using nicotine cartridges, and authorities stress that they have yet to identify a specific device or chemical at play. For now, officials are warning people of all ages to avoid e-cigarettes, particularly products purchased on the street.
Be alert to the danger
Holt’s advice for those considering vaping or traditional smoking? Don’t ever start.
“It can just cause such bad health problems. When you’re young, you don’t think about things like that, but once you are addicted and use it, you’re in that category where there’s increased incidences of bad health from now on,” Holt said. “There’s no taking anything back.”
Emily Neeley, patient navigator with the Paris-Lamar County Health Department, said the department offers a smoking cessation workshop for traditional smoking and vaping/e-cigarette use alike, led by herself and Dr. Amanda Green. The department offers medication, smoking aids and patient assistance programs provided to qualifying patients through pharmaceutical companies, Neeley said.
Neeley was not aware of any existing lung disease cases in Lamar County, but urged anyone who felt unwell to call the health department, as well as a medical provider. She also urged people to be skeptical of e-cigarette marketing claims.
“The product isn’t safer. You just don’t know what they’re putting in them,” she said.
Neeley recommends evidence-based treatment for those wanting to quit, and she advises against buying tobacco products off the street.
Dixon advised all adults to be alert and aware.
“If anyone thinks it’s not happening, it’s kind of … you’re being blind to the facts,” Dixon said. “And I don’t think we need to cover our eyes to any of it because when kids’ lives are at stake, it needs to be something we make kids aware of, make sure they understand the dangers of it. We have an obligation to do that.”
Associated Press health writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this report.
