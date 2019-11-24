Under a heavily-guarded courtroom, a Lamar County jury gave Dennis Martin Beyer Jr. a lifetime prison sentence Friday afternoon for molesting his stepdaughter from the time she was 9 years old until after her 14th birthday.
Earlier in the day, Beyer was found with a boxcutter in his possession and was overheard during a noon break by a security guard of his intention to make an inappropriate comment to the victim. Out on a $100,000 bond, Beyer was taken into custody before noon after being found guilty.
Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell sentenced the 49-year-old Paris resident to 119 years behind bars as recommended by a six-man, six-woman jury Friday afternoon after finding him guilty earlier in the day. The jury took roughly 25 minutes both to return a guilty verdict and later a sentence.
Tidwell stacked a 99-year sentence for the first degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age with a 20-year sentence for the lesser charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17. Jurors also included a $10,000 fine.
“Mr. Beyer will have to serve every day of those 99 years,” Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty said. “Then, after completion of that sentence, he will begin serving the 20 year sentence, and will be eligible for parole on that charge after 10 years.”
The victim testified Beyer began the abuse when she was 9 but said because her mother did not believe her, and nothing was done, she “just dropped it.”
Later, when he began raping her frequently when she was about 11, the victim testified she became scared of her stepfather and was too afraid to say anything.
Both the mother and daughter testified Beyer drank a lot, stayed in the nude much of the time and became abusive with the mother. The mother and daughter left Beyer in February 2018 after an argument about the daughter missing school when Beyer pinned her against the wall and the daughter “punched him in the face,” according to the mother’s testimony.
The pair first moved to Oklahoma and then to Sulphur Springs, where in August 2018 the victim told her mother of the abuse, according to the daughter’s testimony. The mother called the Sulphur Springs police who said the report must be made in Paris where the assault took place, the mother testified. In December 2018, while visiting a cousin in Paris, the victim testified she asked a cousin to call police.
Although defense attorney Nick Stallings did not call witnesses to the stand during the punishment phase of the trial — something the defense is not required to do because the burden of proof lies with the state — Stallings suggested during closing that the mother and daughter both wanted Beyer gone, and conjured up the story against him. During both cross examination and closing, Stallings argued the victim was short on details, which he said should be reason to find the state had not met its requirement to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, reason to find his client not guilty.
During Friday’s punishment phase, the state returned the mother to the stand who testified about the effect the abuse continues to have on her daughter.
A married relative described his improper touching, and Doty read from a Brookshire’s personnel file about Beyer being fired for inappropriate behavior. The defense presented a stepbrother and a friend as character witnesses.
“We are very pleased with the verdict handed down by the jury,” Doty said after the trial. “The guilty verdict gives the victim and family some closure and peace of mind. The sentence assessed by the jury obviously highlights how seriously Lamar County takes this type of offense.”
