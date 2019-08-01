CLARKSVILLE — A man remains in Red River County Jail this morning without bond after Red River County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Thursday following a morning car chase.
Deputies caught Joseph Randall Johnson, 51, at around 10 a.m. after they said he abandoned a car near the Lamar County line and fled on foot.
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass said Johnson drove briefly into Lamar County, and the department dispatched some extra units to assist the Red River deputies with the search, along with highway patrol officers.
A Lamar County deputy said they found Johnson hiding inside the treeline near the county line, exhausted by the heat of the day, and he ran from a deputy who approached him in a public park earlier Thursday.
Johnson has been charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and a parole violation charge out of Arkansas, according to online records.
Red River County Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell was not available for comment by press time.
