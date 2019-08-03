The contracting company doing downtown infrastructure repair bumped a main water line Thursday night, discharging water into the air, Public Works Director Jerry McDaniel said.
“They bumped it while excavating around it,” McDaniel said. “Those lines are so old it doesn’t take much to break them.”
McDaniel had no estimate as to water loss, but said workers clamped the line and repaired the leak, which took about an hour and a half.
“There were no customers without water as a result of the break,” McDaniel said.
