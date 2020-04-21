After meeting behind closed doors for about an hour earlier today, Paris Economic Development Corp. directors approved $1,987,500 in job incentive offers expected to bring 250 new jobs to Paris.
The economic group offered a plastic container manufacturing firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon, a $1,237,500 jobs package for 150 jobs paid out over three years and J. Skinner Bakery $750,000, also paid over three years, to add 100 new jobs to the company’s current workforce of 190 employees.
The plastic food container manufacturer, known by the project name Rainwater Falls, is currently setting up shop in a portion of the Skinner facility, according to PEDC board chairman Timothy Hernandez.
Plans call for 50 jobs to be added within a year for a first installment payment of $412,500; another 50 jobs in year two for a second installment and another 50 jobs in year three for the third installment.
According to the Skinner incentive, the bakery is to retain its current workforce of 190 full-time employees and create another 100 jobs in 2021 at which time the plant will be paid $250,000 with a second $250,000 paid in 2022 and another $250,000 in 2023.
This is a developing story.
