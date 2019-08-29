PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD awaits money from two solar energy farms to begin flowing into district coffers this year following trustee action at a Monday meeting.
The district expects to receive two $109,000 solar farm checks before the end of the year — one from Samson I LLC parent company Invenergy LLC of Chicago and the other from G.S.E. Twelve LLC, a subsidiary of Lightsource British Petroleum with United States headquarters in San Francisco.
Trustees approved an amendment to an earlier approved appraised value limitation with G.S.E. Twelve for the company’s planned $240 million Impact Solar Farm. The amendment increases the farm’s footprint in southeastern Lamar County by roughly 20 acres to 1,867 acres and drops the number of full-time employees from 10 to two.
“It’s a common practice for these solar companies to amend agreements and lower the number of employees,” said limited tax agreement consultant Greg Poole, a school superintendent from Texas’ Upper Gulf Coast region. “You might ask the company to make a contribution to your foundation (Prairiland Athletic Trust) because the district will lose the economic benefit of the extra payroll.”
Trustees approved a property value limitation agreement under Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code for Samson Solar Energy I LLC, a proposed $230 million farm located near Cunningham.
Preliminary applications for Samson Solar Energy II, LLC and Samson Solar Energy III LLC are in review at the Texas Comptroller’s Office after Invenergy split a project proposed to Prairiland trustees in 2018 into three separate entities. The other two applications are expected to be presented for board approval later this year, according to Invenergy spokesperson Adam Glatz with Ernst & Young tax services of Austin.
Taxable value on the $230 million Samson farm will be limited to $20 million on the district’s maintenance and operations side of the property tax rate for 10 years. The limitation does not apply to the interest and sinking side of the tax rate, which is allocated for debt payment. In return, the district is to receive roughly $109,000 each year the agreement is in effect.
Both Poole and district attorney Michelle Alcala of Sara Leon & Associates of Austin recommended the district approve the agreement.
“This is definitely a windfall for the district,” Poole said. “In addition to the yearly supplemental payment, the district will receive about $1.8 million hold harmless money from Invenergy in the second or third year because of the difference in what the district would have received from the state had the solar farm not located here.”
