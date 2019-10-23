Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.