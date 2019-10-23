The North Lamar High School Marching Band readied itself to perform in front of a panel of judges Oct. 14. The band was in Mineola, competing in a regional band festival. Minutes before band members were to take the field, the cloudy skies above opened up and rain began to fall.
The band wasn’t deterred, though. Despite the difficulty of playing in precipitation and despite the rain weighing down color guard flags, the band played on.
Last-minute adjustments had to be made, band coordinator Jason Smith said. For instance, the band wasn’t able to use synthesizers, which have been incorporated into the routine.
“They really showed grit though and played through it,” Smith said.
They didn’t just play — they excelled. The band, which was competing against roughly 30 other schools ranging from Class 2A to 5A, finished with the highest overall score in the competition.
“We talked about what we should do when the weather started moving in, but the kids wanted to perform, and they wanted to tough it out and show everyone what they were made of,” Smith said. “It was really something. They weren’t fazed at all, and I’m so proud of them.”
In addition to going home with the top overall score, North Lamar also earned individual honors for the top soloist, top color guard and top drumline, he said.
The band didn’t take much time to revel in the accolades, though. The very next day, it traveled to Mt. Pleasant for the Region 4 UIL Marching Contest.
“This was the last and the biggest contest for the band, and it plays a big role in what we do next year,” Smith said.
At the UIL Contest, the band wasn’t competing against other bands, but rather against a set of standards, Smith said. Bands are judged marching, concert and sight reading skills and given ratings based on performance in each.
North Lamar’s band earned superior ratings — the highest score possible — in each category. Because of this, it earned the right to compete in the area and state competitions next year.
“We go to UIL every year, but every other year you can advance on to area and state,” Smith said. “For 2A, 4A and 6A this year, we went to regionals and got our ratings, and we’ll go to state next year. For the other classes, it’s switched, so they went to state this year, and will do regionals again next year.”
The competitions are the payoff of long hours of practice and rehearsal. Smith said the band practices each school day in class, and it rehearses outside of school hours three days a week.
The band’s strong performances in Mineola and Mt. Pleasant are the continuation of years of excellence, the band coordinator said. North Lamar earned a superior rating at the regional contest for the 30th consecutive year.
“It can be stressful at times, but it’s also a point of pride,” Smith said. “Especially being a North Lamar graduate myself, it’s special to be part in this tradition.”
