After hearing complaints from a Faught resident about extensive tree cutting, Lamar Electric Cooperative CEO Jerry Williams said the company’s goal was to “keep the lights on” while saving company money on labor costs.
“The bottom line is, trees and electric lines don’t mix very well,” he said. “We’re trying to reduce rates, not raise them, and we want people’s lights to stay on.”
A Faught area resident had complained about the company’s tree policy, saying the cooperative cut down trees over 60 years old on their property, leaving a “disgusting” remaining habitat.
Williams said the company made a change in its tree trimming policy about eight years ago that was saving the cooperative roughly $7 million a year. Instead of trimming the trees, the company started clearing the area around the lines completely and treating the stumps with herbicide.
“It was a pretty massive amount of money to keep the right of ways clear,” he said. “It was costing us over $8 million to do haircuts for 2,400 miles of wire. Now it costs us $1 million to keep them clear.”
Williams also explained the danger of exposed wires with tree branches, saying: “Without rubber insulation on the wires, if a tree branch touches it, electricity can run down the tree and cause all sorts of problems.”
The cooperative’s goal is to have 30-foot clearance and maintain a habitat for wildlife when they remove a tree. They plant knee-high grass to prevent erosion, Williams said, and put down wood chips as a habitat for wildlife. Williams also said his superintendent was a licensed arborist and gives regular feedback on best tree removal practices.
The CEO said there had been no change in the number of cuttings from 2017 to now, but that service had improved across the company’s region.
“Most members are appreciative because it brings better service during ice storms and outages,” he said. “We’ve decreased our outages, our ratios have improved significantly over the past seven to eight years.”
Williams also said the cooperative is “very transparent” and open to feedback from the community..
“We host community meetings with members to hear complaints and answer questions,” he said.
